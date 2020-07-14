OH Lottery
OH Lottery
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
05-09-12-13-37-42, Kicker: 7-6-6-7-9-4
(five, nine, twelve, thirteen, thirty-seven, forty-two; Kicker: seven, six, six, seven, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
09-13-34-36-46, Lucky Ball: 10
(nine, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
6-7-9
(six, seven, nine)
0-5-8
(zero, five, eight)
3-4-2-1
(three, four, two, one)
9-9-7-7
(nine, nine, seven, seven)
8-1-1-3-7
(eight, one, one, three, seven)
1-3-6-0-5
(one, three, six, zero, five)
Estimated jackpot: $87 million
01-23-28-30-32
(one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000