OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

ETHANE FUTURE-APALACHIA

CLEVELAND — A South Korean company’s U.S. subsidiary has withdrawn from a partnership with a subsidiary of a Thailand-based company to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant in Ohio. PTT Global Chemical America issued a statement early Tuesday from company President and CEO Toasaporn Boonyapipat saying the proposed project in Belmont County remains a “top priority” and that PTTGCA is seeking a new partner after the withdrawal of Daelim Chemical USA. A joint statement from the subsidiaries cited the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility for yet another delay in announcing whether the plant along the Ohio River would be built. By Mark Gilispie. SENT: 350 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW YORK

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has added four more states to New York’s quarantine list as he seeks to contain the spread of COVID-19 from regions of the country where infection rates are growing. The addition of Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin to the list on Tuesday means that travelers from 22 states will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York. By Marina Villeneuve. SENT: 401 words.

BRIEFS:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO — Continuing covergae of the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio.

— POLICE SHOOTING-ROBBERY SUSPECT KILLED — Authorities say a robbery suspect who was shot and killed by a police officer after she hit him with a stolen truck at a hotel died from her wounds.

— DEADLY INDIANA CRASH —Authorities say a semitrailer driven by an Ohio man was going 72 mph when it crashed into a car that had slowed for an Indiana highway construction zone, killing four young siblings.

— CASINO LAYOFFS-BOYD GAMING — A U.S. casino company with 29 properties in 10 states is laying off thousands of employees, citing a slow restart to business following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS:

BBA—INDIANS PREVIEW

CLEVELAND — This could be the Cleveland Indians’ last, best chance to end their World Series title drought for a while. The Indians figure to be a strong contender during the pandemic-shortened season because of their starting pitching and favorable schedule. How the season unfolds could also affect the future of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor. He’s under contract through next season. But the Indians will consider trading him for top prospects before he leaves as a free agent. Lindor has already turned down long-term contract offers from the club. By Tom Withers.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.