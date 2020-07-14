Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

Tuesday, Jul. 14 9:00 AM Ohio State Board of Education meeting

Weblinks: http://education.ohio.gov/, https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Mandy Minick, Ohio DoE, Mandy.Minick@education.ohio.gov, 1 614 728 5959

Tuesday, Jul. 14 10:00 AM Ready for November Task Force meeting with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose

Weblinks: http://www.sos.state.oh.us/, https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Maggie Sheehan, Ohio Secretary of State, msheehan@ohiosecretaryofstate.gov, 1 301 997 6107

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jul. 14 American Financial Group: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner, American Financial Group Investor Relations, AFGInvestorRelations@amfin.com, 1 513 369 5713

Wednesday, Jul. 15 CANCELLED: Memorial Tournament Pro-Am golf - CANCELLED: Memorial Tournament Nationwide Invitational Pro-Am golf tournament, featuring pairs of professional and amateur golfers * Initially slated as the first event to have a pre-tournament pro-am, the tournament has since cancelled the event and banned spectators due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr, Dublin, OH

Weblinks: http://www.pgatour.com, https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

Contacts: USPGA Tour, 1 904 285 3700

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Cincinnati Financial Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://cincinnatifinancialcorporation.gcs-web.com/news-releases?field_nir_news_date_value%5Bmin%5D=2018

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson, Cincinnati Financial Investor Relations, investor_inquiries@cinfin.com, 1 513 870 2768

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Cardinal Health Inc: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Kevin Moran, Cardinal Health Investor Relations, Kevin.Moran@cardinalhealth.com, 1 614 757 7942

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://ir.53.com/events-calendar, https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder, Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations, 1 513 534 8424

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler, Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations, Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com, 1 216 383 2534

Wednesday, Jul. 15 RPM International Inc: Q1 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/RPMintl

Contacts: Russell L. Gordon, RPM International Inc Investor Relations, rgordon@rpminc.com, 1 330 273 5090

Wednesday, Jul. 15 June Reports

Weblinks: http://www.progressive.com, https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Marion Brakefield, Progressive Corp Investor Relations, marion_brakefield@progressive.com, 1 440 446 7165

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Progressive Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.progressive.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=81824&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Marion Brakefield, Progressive Corp Investor Relations, marion_brakefield@progressive.com, 1 440 446 7165