Oldest living Kentuckian celebrates 111th birthday

Prestonsburg woman celebrate 111th birthday.
Prestonsburg woman celebrate 111th birthday.(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman in Prestonsburg marked yet another milestone birthday over the weekend.

Goldie Conn turned 111 years old. She was born in 1909 when William Howard Taft was president. She is believed to be the oldest living Kentuckian.

She is a resident at the Prestonsburg Health Center.

We have interviewed her a few times since she turned 100. On her 106th birthday, one of her children told us she might outlive us all!

