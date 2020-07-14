Oliver Springs cancels court after city official gets coronavirus
The Oliver Springs Police Department said the city canceled two court dates after a city official contracted COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The police department shared on Twitter that city court for July 17 and July 24 at 1 p.m. has been canceled. According to a release from the city, City Hall staff is being tested and that health officials recommend anyone who was potentially exposed to self-quarantine for two weeks.
The police department did not share any identifying information about the individual who tested positive.
Those impacted by the canceled dates are asked to call the clerk’s office at 865-435-7722.
