Oliver Springs cancels court after city official gets coronavirus

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oliver Springs Police Department said the city canceled two court dates after a city official contracted COVID-19.

The police department shared on Twitter that city court for July 17 and July 24 at 1 p.m. has been canceled. According to a release from the city, City Hall staff is being tested and that health officials recommend anyone who was potentially exposed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Oliver Springs City Court for July 17, 2020 and on July 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm have been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 Case. Call the court clerk at 865-435-7722 extension 3 after August 3, 2020 to reschedule your court appearance. pic.twitter.com/oo9jaY3pER — Oliver Springs PD (@OZpoliceTN) July 14, 2020

The police department did not share any identifying information about the individual who tested positive.

Those impacted by the canceled dates are asked to call the clerk’s office at 865-435-7722.

