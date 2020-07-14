SEC postponing volleyball, soccer, cross country competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition would be postponed through at least August 31.

According to a release from the SEC, that includes all exhibition and non-conference games.

The SEC said its institutions will “follow the guidance of the Conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines” as student-athletes converge for preseason prep.

The release added that any rescheduling of non-conferences contests impacted by the delay will be determined by each school.

