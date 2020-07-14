South Knoxville County Clerk office closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The South Knoxville County Clerk satellite office temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Clerk Sherry Witt, the office located at 7339 Chapman Highway had a total of three employees and closed for precautionary measures to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

Witt said the employee who tested positive is making a full recovery and two of the other employees are in quarantine.

The office plans to reopen Monday, July 20.

