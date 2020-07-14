Advertisement

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

The plague can be treated with antibiotics
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in Jefferson County, Colorado.
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in Jefferson County, Colorado.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISON, Colo. (Gray News) – A squirrel found in metropolitan Denver has tested positive for bubonic plague.

The rodent is the first reported case of the plague in the county, according to Jefferson County Public Health.

Humans can get the plague through the bite of infected fleas, the cough of an infected animal or direct contact with an infected animal.

It can be effectively treated with antibiotics when diagnosed early, the health department says.

The plague can be fatal in up to 90% of people when not treated.

Symptoms of the plague may include:

  • sudden onset of high fever
  • chills
  • headache
  • nausea
  • extreme pain and swelling of lymph nodes

China recently reported a bubonic plague case in its Inner Mongolia region.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motion filed to throw out Joseph Daniels’ testimony in missing toddler investigation

Updated: moments ago
Attorneys for the father of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels have filed a motion to have his testimony thrown out.

News

Memphis police searching for missing 4-year-old, possibly headed to Houston

Updated: moments ago
According to reports, Harley Corbett was last seen around 9 p.m.

News

Zoo Knoxville announces baby chimp on the way

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Zoo Knoxville made a very special announcement Tuesday. A baby chimp is on the way for the first time in over ten years at the Zoo.

News

Oak Ridge residents invited to participate in Scarboro Park input session

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The City of Oak Ridge received design proposals for the playground that includes upgraded equipment and improved accessibility.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus concerns spur renewed efforts to fight outbreaks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA and DENNIS PASSA
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

National

Navy sees progress against blaze on warship in San Diego Bay

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a Navy warship ravaged by fire while the military prepares for the worst.

News

Knoxville Boys & Girls Club staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Two staff members at Boys & Girls Clubs in East Tennessee have tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Excavations begin for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Excavations began Monday at a cemetery where experts are searching for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

News

Hamblen County offers free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The testing location will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

National

Officer killed while chasing suspect in Seattle suburb

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they’ve arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.