Starting another heat wave

Temperatures are inching higher, but we have a brief break from high humidity. The muggy conditions return with increasing rain chances late week.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are inching higher, but we have a brief break from high humidity. The muggy conditions return with increasing rain chances late week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with isolated pockets of fog. It’s a beautiful start and temperatures are just below normal. This is because humidity is lower, giving us a little more room to cool to the low to mid 60s this morning. Enjoy!

The slightly lower humidity is also like taking a weight off the air, allow temperatures to fly during the day. We have a mostly sunny day, with a light breeze, and dew points in the upper 50s (aka lower humidity). This means in the shade, today’s HOT high of 94 doesn’t feel any warmer. Reminder, the sunshine always makes it feel warmer so limit your time in the sun and stay hydrated since temperatures are 6 degrees above average this afternoon.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect today for Knox and surrounding counties. The hot, stagnant air leaves particulates settling around us. Sensitive groups should limit time outside, which includes children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung disease.

Tonight will be clear still, with a light breeze, and a low closer to 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

the humidity is just a little higher Wednesday, making it feel a degree or two warmer than the high of 96 degrees. It will be another mostly sunny day, with a few more afternoon clouds. A stray shower or storm could pop-up, 10% coverage of our area.

Thursday will be hot in the mid to upper 90s yet again, but we’ll see a few more clouds as the humidity inches up a bit more. This also gives us a 20% coverage of our area in pop-up rain and storms. It will of course feel several degrees hotter as well.

We end the week with increasing rain chances, as scattered rain and storms develop at times Friday and on through next week. We still have high days, in the low 90s for the most part. These will be very humid days too, so it will feel 5+ degrees hotter at times. Most days come with scattered pop-up, afternoon storms.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Tue AM 8-Day Forecast
Tue AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

