Sunflowers in bloom at Forks on the River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunflowers have returned in full bloom at the Forks on the River Wildlife Management Area.

Legacy Parks Foundation said while it’s an off-year for the annual sunflower festival, visitors can still find one field of sunflowers.

In previous years, the sunflower festival featured a 70-acre field of sunflowers. The large field will return in 2021 due to the need for crop rotation in order to maintain soil fertility and control pests.

The sunflowers are beneficial to pollinators and the seeds they produce provide abundant food for several species of birds and other wildlife.

Directions to the Forks of the River WMA:

From I-40, take James White Pkwy exit (388A) and stay to the left to continue on James White Parkway. Cross over the Tenn. River and take the Sevier Ave./Hillwood Dr. Exit. Turn Left onto Sevier Ave. (turns into Hillwood Dr.). Turn right onto Island Home Ave. (at bottom of hill). Take the first left onto McClure Ln. just passed Ijams Nature Center. Follow signs to the WMA. A TWRA gravel parking lot is to the right at the end of McClure Lane.

