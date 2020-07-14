TBI adds man wanted for murder to most wanted list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for murder by police in Springfield.

TBI said Anthony Terrell Brown faces charges of first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information on his whereabouts. You can reach TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

