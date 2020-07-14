Tenn. man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend on July 4th

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on July 4 in Murfreesboro was taken into custody.

Nashville CBS affiliate reported that 26-year-old Brandon Francis turned himself in on Sunday and is now facing charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said Francis shot his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend on Battle Avenue at 7:15 a.m. before fleeing the scene.

The victim was in the hospital in critical condition as of Monday.

Francis was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.

