Tenn. man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend on July 4th
A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on July 4 in Murfreesboro was taken into custody.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on July 4 in Murfreesboro was taken into custody.
Nashville CBS affiliate reported that 26-year-old Brandon Francis turned himself in on Sunday and is now facing charges of attempted first-degree murder.
Police said Francis shot his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend on Battle Avenue at 7:15 a.m. before fleeing the scene.
The victim was in the hospital in critical condition as of Monday.
Francis was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.