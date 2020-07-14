Tennesseans locate more than $5.5 million through life insurance policy locator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance announced life insurance benefits totaling $5,546,340 have been located for Tennesseans so far in 2020 through a life insurance claims tool.

The Life Insurance Policy Locator Service has been available since 2016 and enables beneficiaries, executors or legal representatives of a deceased person to locate life insurance policies and annuity contracts of their late family members, clients or friends.

“During these difficult times when families face stresses like never before, the Life Insurance Policy Locator Service is a useful resource to help ease the burden that family members and loved ones may face after the passing of a loved one,” said TDCI Commissioner Hodgen Mainda. “While spending more time at home, I remind Tennesseans to familiarize themselves with their life insurance policies and their coverage to help them reduce any of the questions and uncertainty that may arise later.”

According to records, as of May 31, Tennesseans submitted 1,102 requests for service this year and more than half of those requests were matched to life insurance benefits.

In 2019, more than $27 million was located through the tool.

“Lack of preparation, including awareness of beneficiary status and basic policy information, leads to millions of dollars in unclaimed life insurance benefits each year,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Rachel Jrade-Rice. “Tennesseans who have questions about their insurance policies or feel they have been unfairly denied a claim by their insurance company should contact our team today.”

The locator service does not track beneficiary information or claim payment after matches are reported.

To make a request, visit the NAIC’s website and complete a request form.

