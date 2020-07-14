Advertisement

Tennessee draws about 3,000 poll workers for Aug. 6 primary

Poll workers must be at least 16 or a registered voter if 18 or older.
County clerk's anticipate COVID-19 is here to stay through elections so they are drawing up plans to provide a safe environment for voters.
County clerk's anticipate COVID-19 is here to stay through elections so they are drawing up plans to provide a safe environment for voters.(WIFR)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly 3,000 people have signed up to be poll workers during the coronavirus pandemic for the Aug. 6 primary, and many Tennessee counties still need more, officials said Monday.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says it’s not too late to apply, with signups available at GoVoteTN.com. Early voting starts Friday and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Aug. 1. Hargett’s office began a poll worker recruitment campaign last month.

Poll workers must be at least 16 or a registered voter if 18 or older. They cannot be a candidate or close relative of one and must be able to read and write in English.

oll workers must wear face coverings and will be trained on COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing. They will be provided with personal protective equipment, including masks.

Local government employees can be poll workers unless they work directly under someone on the ballot. State employees are eligible. Federal workers should consult their human resources department beforehand.

Poll workers are paid for training, early voting and Election Day work.

Additionally, they help count absentee votes.

A judge is giving all eligible voters the option to vote absentee during the pandemic. First-time voters can only vote absentee if they’ve shown ID at a county election office

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carpetbag Theatre Youth Festival goes virtual

Updated: 18 minutes ago
CarpetBag Theatre's 31st annual Youth Festival goes VIRTUAL

News

Darius Rucker to hold virtual concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Clint Black & Tracy Lawrence to Join Rucker for live stream benefit concert on Thursday, July 30.

News

Gas leak sparks fire in Hamblen County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Several homeowners were forced to evacuate while crews worked to contain the fire.

News

Sunflowers in bloom at Forks on the River

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Legacy Parks Foundation said while it’s an off-year for the annual sunflower festival, visitors can still find one field of sunflowers.

News

Tennessee revenues came up $12.5M short in June amid virus

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The month’s overall collections represented a 1.91% growth rate decline.

Latest News

Forecast

Starting another heat wave

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Temperatures are inching higher, but we have a brief break from high humidity. The muggy conditions return with increasing rain chances late week.

News

Kroger customers can still get coins at self-checkout, but situation is fluid

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kroger confirmed that customers paying cash will no longer be given change at checkout, but a Kroger spokesperson for the company's Nashville division said that customers could still get coins at self-checkout; however, that could change.

News

Vacation Bible school goes virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago
Several churches across East Tennessee are taking their VBS traditions online.

News

Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning of 14-year-old boy at Tellico Lake

Updated: 8 hours ago
Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the drowning of a 14-year-old boy at Tellico Lake Monday evening.

News

Knoxville police captures armed robbery suspect in South Knoxville

Updated: 8 hours ago
Knoxville Police Department captured an armed robbery suspect Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a Buddy’s BBQ in South Knoxville.