Tennessee hospitalization increase “expected,” no hospitals in “crisis mode”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon, one day after the state saw its largest increase in COVID-19 cases to date. The state has also seen a rise in hospitalizations. On July 14, the Tennessee Department of Health said there were 94 new hospitalizations reported.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 66,788 as of July 14, 2020 including 767 deaths, 3,378 hospitalizations and 38,272 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/54xHmJF9AY — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 14, 2020

As of Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state had, approximately, 870 hospitalizations. She added that the rise was “expected.”

“Fortunately, our ICU rates and our ventilator rates, even though they’ve trended up, the rate of rise in those curves is not as steep as that in hospitalizations,” Dr. Piercey said.

She credited those lower rates with the way hospitals and healthcare professionals have handled ventilator treatment. “It’s a little bit different in this disease process than in others,” she said. “In many respiratory conditions, when we’re taking care of hospitalized patients, we want to give their lungs rest... we want to get them on a ventilator pretty quickly. We have learned over the last several months that COVID patients tend to do better if you can keep them off the ventilator.”

Because of that, the number of patients ventilated has flattened out “more so than the hospitalization curve,” she told media. Dr. Piercey also said that the drug remdesivir has “been a pretty big game-changer.” It has been known to help patients with the virus.

She said that the health department was in the process of making it available commercially.

Dr. Piercey also told media that, while no hospitals in the state are in “crisis mode” over bed availability, some are seeing signs of strain due to the pandemic.

“In our metro areas, specifically Memphis and Nashville but quite frankly in all six of our metro areas where our large health systems are, they’re starting to feel some strain from the increased hospitalization and ICU rates,” she said. She said that the health department is “in pretty much daily contact” with local hospitals or the state hospital association to discuss area hospitals’ “needs and challenges.”

She encouraged people to socially distance, wash their hands and wear masks to keep hospitalization rates down.

