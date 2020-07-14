Advertisement

Tennessee sees record day of COVID-19 cases

Tennessee set a new record one-day total for virus cases.
((Source: MGN image))
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee set a new record one-day total for virus cases.

The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 3,314 new cases for Monday bringing the total number of cases in Tennessee to more than 65,000. Shelby County has the most reported cases with more than 14,000. Davidson County has just under 14,000.

Two small Tennessee counties continue to lead the country in cases per capita. Trousdale County has more than 1,500 active cases and Lake County has 696.

Both counties are home to state prisons that earlier saw large outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kroger customers can still get coins at self-checkout, but situation is fluid

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kroger confirmed that customers paying cash will no longer be given change at checkout, but a Kroger spokesperson for the company's Nashville division said that customers could still get coins at self-checkout; however, that could change.

News

Some millionaires want to be taxed to pay for COVID-19 aid

Updated: 51 minutes ago
More than 80 wealthy individuals have signed an open letter asking the United States and other countries to raise taxes on rich people "immediately" and "permanently" to pay for aid needed to help poor people survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Mayor Kincannon announces temporary permit for restaurant outdoor seating

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayor Kincannon announced Monday the ‘Temporary Use of Outdoor Seating for Restaurant Dining’ permit to support restaurants during the pandemic.

News

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has tested 2,000 kids for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle and Maggie Gregg
The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it has tested 2,000 kids for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Tennessee governor signs, court blocks, 6-week abortion ban

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tennessee governor signs, court blocks, 6-week abortion ban

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 65k, more than 36k recoveries in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Report: Dollywood visitors were walking under Mystery Mine roller coaster when decoration fell

Updated: 1 hour ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

News

No evidence of connection between protests and COVID-19 case increase, says health department

Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Monday press conference, the Knox County Health Department said contact tracing has not shown any evidence of a connection between large protests and increased cases in the counties.

News

Report: 1 in 3 young adults at severe risk for coronavirus, smoking is major factor

Updated: 1 hours ago
New research published Monday in the Journal of Adolescent Health says one in three young adults is at risk of severe COVID-19, and smoking plays a big part in the risk.

Forecast

Heat wave ramps up mid to late week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures are starting off the week just slightly above average, but those highs will inch closer to record territory by the middle and back half of the week.