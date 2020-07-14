Tennessee sees record day of COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee set a new record one-day total for virus cases.

The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 3,314 new cases for Monday bringing the total number of cases in Tennessee to more than 65,000. Shelby County has the most reported cases with more than 14,000. Davidson County has just under 14,000.

Two small Tennessee counties continue to lead the country in cases per capita. Trousdale County has more than 1,500 active cases and Lake County has 696.

Both counties are home to state prisons that earlier saw large outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 65,274 as of July 13, 2020 including 749 deaths, 3,284 hospitalizations and 36,996 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/bGmo2eoEtC — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.