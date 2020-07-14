Tennessee sees record day of COVID-19 cases
Tennessee set a new record one-day total for virus cases.
The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 3,314 new cases for Monday bringing the total number of cases in Tennessee to more than 65,000. Shelby County has the most reported cases with more than 14,000. Davidson County has just under 14,000.
Two small Tennessee counties continue to lead the country in cases per capita. Trousdale County has more than 1,500 active cases and Lake County has 696.
Both counties are home to state prisons that earlier saw large outbreaks of the coronavirus.
