Tennessee woman, dog die after house fire

A woman and a dog have died after a home caught fire in Tennessee.
Source: MGN
Source: MGN (WTVG)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BAXTER, Tenn. (AP) — A woman and a dog have died after a home caught fire in Tennessee.

Fire crews were called to the Putnam County home around 3 a.m. on Sunday and found smoke coming from the house, officials told news outlets. A male resident was outside and a female was trapped inside, officials said.

Baxter Fire Chief Matt White said crews were on scene for more than five hours and the death occurred despite their best efforts.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, he said.

No further information was immediately released.

