TSSAA releases practice regulations for 2020 fall season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Monday, the TSSAA released practice regulations for its 2020 fall sports season during the COVID-19 pandemic, WVLT Sports Contributor Mark Packer reported.

According to the release, the regulations for non-contact and contact sports are in response to Gov. Lee’s extension of Executive Order No. 38 and continued concern over COVID-19.

The regulations for non-contact sports such as golf, cross country and volleyball:

Teams and players must follow local mandates and the rules of the facility regarding social distancing and cleaning protocols.

Schools are expected to substantially maintain social distancing between players, coaches and spectators.

If a local mandate is absent, schools are encouraged to adopt the Tennessee Guidelines for Non-Contact Sports.

Under the governor’s Executive Order (No. 50/38), players cannot participate in contested activities with other participants for contact sports such as girls’ soccer and football.

Girls’ Soccer:

Practice cannot include activities that result in substantial close proximity or physical contact between participants. Training or otherwise engaging in elements or aspects of the sports in a manner that do not involve close contact with other person is allowed.

Drills and simulations in which players are not engaged with an opponent are allowed. For these purposes, an opponent is anyone (teammate or coach) who is engaged with the player with sustained close proximity or physical contact.

Scrimmages and practicing with another team are not allowed under the Governor’s Executive Order (No. 50/38).

Football:

Practice cannot include activities that result in sustained close proximity or physical contact between participants. Training or otherwise engaging in elements or aspects of the sport in a manner that do not involve close contact with other persons is allowed.

A football player cannot practice in full pads until the 5 days of heat acclimatization has been completed. This heat acclimatization process can still begin on July 20.

Drills and simulations in which players are not engaged with an opponent are allowed. For these purposes, an opponent is anyone (teammate or coach) who is engaged with the player with sustained close proximity or physical contact, including contact with a blocking pad or other similar equipment being held by a coach or teammate.

7-on-7 scrimmages, and/or practicing with another team are not allowed under the Governor’s Executive Order (No. 50/38).

