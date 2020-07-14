Advertisement

TVA offers money-saving energy tips as temperatures rise

According to the TVA, the following tips can help keep energy bills low during the summer months.
(WILX)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority released a list of tips to help residents save money on their electric bills as the summer temperatures rise.

According to the TVA, the following tips can help keep energy bills low during the summer months:

  • Keep the cold air in the house by closing the doors.
  • Make sure the AC filter is clean.
  • Unplug any unused or unnecessary devices, even when they’re turned off. The devices still use energy if plugged in.
  • Switch to more energy-efficient light bulbs. They use 75 percent less energy and put off less heat.
  • Keep the temperature in the house down by closing curtains during the day.
  • Use a grill or microwave more to cook, since they use considerably less energy than an oven or stovetop.
  • Use ceiling fans or floor fans to circulate air in the house, but only when you’re in the room.
  • Refrain from using the dishwasher, clothes washer or dryer during the heat of the day.

Click here for a full list of TVA’s tips.

