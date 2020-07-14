Advertisement

U.S. carries out first federal execution in 17 years

Two other federal executions are scheduled for later this week, though one is on hold in a separate legal claim.
In this Oct. 31, 1997 file photo, Daniel Lewis Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for murder in the Pope County Detention Center in Russellville, Ark. (Source: Dan Pierce/The Courier via AP, File)
In this Oct. 31, 1997 file photo, Daniel Lewis Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for murder in the Pope County Detention Center in Russellville, Ark. (Source: Dan Pierce/The Courier via AP, File) (WTVG)
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - The U.S. government on Tuesday carried out the first federal execution in nearly two decades.

Daniel Lewis Lee 47, of Yukon, Oklahoma, died by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Lewis was charged in the murder of an Arkansas family in the 1990s in a plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest. The execution came over the objection of the victims’ family.

The decision to move forward with the execution was the first by the Bureau of Prisons since 2003. The decision drew scrutiny from civil rights groups and the relatives of Lee’s victims, who sued in an attempt to halt the execution, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the AP’s Mike Balsamo, who witnessed the execution, Lee was strapped to a gurney wearing a brown shirt with an IV in his left arm. When asked if he wanted to make a final statement, he said, in part: “I didn’t do it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life but I’m not a murderer.” “You’re killing an innocent man,” Lee said.

Lee’s execution went off after a series of legal volleys that ended when the Supreme Court stepped in early Tuesday in a 5-4 ruling and allowed it to move forward.

Relatives of those killed by Lee in 1996 strongly opposed that idea and long argued that Lee deserved a sentence of life in prison. They wanted to be present to counter any contention that the execution was being done on their behalf.

“For us, it is a matter of being there and saying, `This is not being done in our name; we do not want this,‘” relative Monica Veillette said.

Two other federal executions are scheduled for later this week, though one is on hold in a separate legal claim.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennesseans locate more than $5.5 million through life insurance policy locator

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance announced life insurance benefits totaling $5,546,340 have been located.

News

UT updates reopening plans as fall semester approaches

Updated: 15 minutes ago
UT officials said 100,000 masks to be distributed to UT students at the start of the semester.

News

Tennessee woman, dog die after house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
A woman and a dog have died after a home caught fire in Tennessee.

News

Greene County mayor plans to issue mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Morrison said he plans to enact the mandate for Greene County beginning Wednesday morning.

Latest News

News

Bristol child dies in ‘accidental’ shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bristol police said a 4-year-old child is dead after an alleged accidental shooting.

News

Carpetbag Theatre Youth Festival goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
CarpetBag Theatre's 31st annual Youth Festival goes VIRTUAL

News

Darius Rucker to hold virtual concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
Clint Black & Tracy Lawrence to Join Rucker for live stream benefit concert on Thursday, July 30.

News

Gas leak leads to fire in Hamblen County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Several homeowners were forced to evacuate while crews worked to contain the fire.

News

Sunflowers in bloom at Forks on the River

Updated: 3 hours ago
Legacy Parks Foundation said while it’s an off-year for the annual sunflower festival, visitors can still find one field of sunflowers.

News

Tennessee revenues came up $12.5M short in June amid virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
The month’s overall collections represented a 1.91% growth rate decline.