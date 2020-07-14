UT updates reopening plans as fall semester approaches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is set to reopen soon for the fall semester. UT officials released an updated schedule and guidelines as the university opens during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

UT announced changes to course schedules have been made to encourage social distancing on campus.

Masks will be required on campus as the university reopens in the fall. UT officials said 100,000 masks will be distributed at the start of the semester.

Students will now have 25 minutes between classes compared to the previous 15-minute break. The change will allow classes to be more spread out during the day and into the evening.

UT classes will appear in three formats during the fall semester, including face-to-face, hybrid (a combination of face-to-face and online) and online.

The university said it will implement enhanced cleaning throughout campus.

All students will be expected to use a reporting app every day to participate in a daily health screening. Students who live on campus will be required to self-screen before they leave their dorm. Employees and off-campus students will be expected to complete the screening before they arrive on campus.

The daily screening will include a self temperature check and a questionnaire including basic health questions.

