Vacation Bible school goes virtual

A highlight for many kids in the summer is a week at church for vacation Bible school, but in the middle of a pandemic it might be a little different.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A highlight for many kids in the summer is a week at church for vacation Bible school (VBS), but in the middle of a pandemic it might be a little different.

“It’s very quiet around the church,” Susan Tatum at First Baptist Knoxville said. “I miss the kids being here.”

First Baptist isn’t letting the on-going pandemic keep them from their vacation Bible school traditions.

Tatum oversees the children's ministry and said instead of hundreds of kids coming to the church, they took the VBS experience virtual.

“It’s actually not too different,” Tatum said.

She said it took staff and volunteers several weeks to prepare for virtual lessons.

“It still took a lot of volunteers helping us,” Tatum said. “We were out in the city filming. We were here at church filming, in people’s homes. It’s still taken a lot of people working really hard.”

All the kids’ favorite things are now in videos posted online including singing, dancing, craft instructions and more.

“This isn’t normal by any means, but I’ve had many many parents say they’ve lost everything, and this is such an answer to be able to have some semblance of VBS,” she said.

Each family can go at their own pace, and do the activities when they want to. Tatum said no matter the delivery their goal is always the same, to share a simple message.

“Jesus’ power pulls us through,” Tatum said.

If you’re interested in other virtual VBS programs, both Central Bearden Church in Knoxville and Shilo Baptist Church in Seymour are offering them next week.

