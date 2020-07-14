Advertisement

Vanderbilt among universities trying to stop new visa rules for international students

Vanderbilt University is one of 50 universities and colleges trying to stop a change in visa rules for international students, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Vanderbilt University is one of the 50 universities and colleges trying to stop a change in visa rules for international students, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

On July 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that it was rescinding its COVID-19 exemption for international students, requiring any student on a F-1 visa whose university instruction is entirely online to leave the country.

The schools filed an amicus brief Monday in support of a lawsuit by Harvard and MIT against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy.

“These policies must be rescinded because they will have potentially disastrous consequences,” Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said in a release on Vanderbilt’s website. “International students contribute greatly to the innovation and knowledge creation happening at America’s great research universities. Now more than ever, during a global pandemic with impacts for years to come, we need to invest in our shared human potential through open collaboration and research.”

The lawsuit asks the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts to enjoin the rules from going into effect, citing the value of international diversity to America’s colleges and universities and asserting that new directive violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

The schools participating say the new guidance places a burden on universities, causing them to have to, in a period of weeks, revisit decisions made after months of planning based on the government’s previous guidance.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hottest temperatures of the season so far this week

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures are inching closer to record highs by Wednesday. As the humidity returns late week, so do rain and storm chances.

News

Guests no longer required to make reservations when visiting Dollywood

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Dollywood announced Tuesday, guests will no longer be required to make reservations prior to their visit to the park.

News

TBI adds man wanted for murder to most wanted list

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for murder by police in Springfield.

News

South Knoxville County Clerk office closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The South Knoxville County Clerk satellite office temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

SEC postponing volleyball, soccer, cross country competition

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition would be postponed through at least August 31 due to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

KPD seeking new information in 2009 murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they will continue to seek information concerning the unsolved murder of Gina Thacker in 2009.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 66k, more than 38k recoveries in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Mayfly invasion caught on camera near Fort Loudoun Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mayflies are invading a neighborhood near Ford Loudoun Lake.

News

Education Coalition recommends all students and staff wear face coverings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
The Knox County Education Coalition issues reopening recommendations in an open letter to the school system.

News

Mayfiles invasion

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayfiles swarming in Loudon Co.