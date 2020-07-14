Vanderbilt among universities trying to stop new visa rules for international students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Vanderbilt University is one of the 50 universities and colleges trying to stop a change in visa rules for international students, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

On July 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that it was rescinding its COVID-19 exemption for international students, requiring any student on a F-1 visa whose university instruction is entirely online to leave the country.

The schools filed an amicus brief Monday in support of a lawsuit by Harvard and MIT against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy.

“These policies must be rescinded because they will have potentially disastrous consequences,” Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said in a release on Vanderbilt’s website. “International students contribute greatly to the innovation and knowledge creation happening at America’s great research universities. Now more than ever, during a global pandemic with impacts for years to come, we need to invest in our shared human potential through open collaboration and research.”

The lawsuit asks the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts to enjoin the rules from going into effect, citing the value of international diversity to America’s colleges and universities and asserting that new directive violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

The schools participating say the new guidance places a burden on universities, causing them to have to, in a period of weeks, revisit decisions made after months of planning based on the government’s previous guidance.

