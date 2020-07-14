West Tenn. retreat center offering free wedding space for couples looking to marry during pandemic.

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Pinecrest Camp and Retreat Center in Fayette County lost thousands due to canceled weddings, but it still wants to help some host their dream wedding for free, Memphis affiliate WMC reported.

“People couldn’t come to retreats. People weren’t doing weddings, and we thought that’s just too sad, people still want to have their wedding,” said Pinecrest Executive Director Lucy Cummings.

The summer is usually a busy time for Pinecrest’s chapel.

“It has beautiful wood inside. Everything is hand-milled. The rafters are just soaring,” said Cummings.

A venue that would usually cost more than $2,400 is available to couples looking to get married during the pandemic for free. Pinecrest has decided to do a wedding rescue on Aug. 8. Couples can book the chapel for two-hour time slots, free of charge, unless you use the venue’s officiant which costs around $200.

“In Fayette Co., you can’t have more than 50 people, you have to be socially distanced and you have to wear masks,” said Cummings.

The pandemic has created a deficit of about $200,000 for Pinecrest. Cummings said there’s always a reason to give back.

“I guess we work like why can’t we do something or why can’t we help instead of why should we help,” said Cummings.

There are four spots available for couples looking to get married on Aug. 8.

