KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the pandemic continues, health officials stress the importance of social distancing and avoiding close contact with other people. Health guidelines suggest wearing masks and maintaining six feet of distance.

But what exactly is “close contact”?

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said, “It’s not a brief and casual interaction. It’s not walking by somebody’s desk or stopping in the hallway to chat briefly.”

Close contact, she said, is defined as “less than six feet for ten minutes or more.”

An example would be having lunch with someone or riding in a vehicle with someone. Knowing what close contact is can help people determine if they are “truly at risk from exposure,” she said.

