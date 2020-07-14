Where to get COVID-19 testing in East Tennessee
There are dozens of places that offer COVID-19 testing in East Tennessee.
The following list contains information about testing centers open across the region and what you need to know before you go:
Anderson
Anderson County Health Department
710 N Main St, Clinton, TN 37716
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekdays. No appointment required.
Blount
Blount County Health Department
301 McGhee StreetMaryville, TN 37801
8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Call 865-983-4582
American Family Care Hunters Crossing
1015 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa, TN 37701
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Call ahead at 865-238-2006 or register online here.
East TN Medical Group
266 Joule St., Alcoa, TN 37701
Drive-thru available 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays
CVS
103 Foothills Mall DriveMaryville, TN 37801
M-F 9a-5:30p, Sat 9:30a-4:30p, Sun 10a-3:30p schedule an appointment online here
Campbell
Campbell County Health Department
162 Sharp and Perkins Rd, Jacksboro, TN 37757
8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. No appointment required.
Neighborhood Urgent Care
2702 Jacksboro Pike, Jacksboro, TN 37757
M-Th 8a-6p, F 8a-5p, Sun 9a-3p; Call 423-201-9937 from your vehicle.
Eastlake Urgent Care
2500 Jacksboro Pike Ste 6, Jacksboro, TN 37757
M-F 7a-7p, Sat Sun 9a-3p
Claiborne
Claiborne County Health Department
620 Davis Dr, New Tazewell, TN 37825
8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Call ahead to make an appointment at (423) 626-4291.
Tazewell Drug and Express Care
951 N Broad St, Tazewell, TN 37879
M-F 8a-6p, Sat 8a-2p, 423-259-8661
Family Medical Clinic
209 Irish Cemetery Road, Tazewell, TN 37879
2p-5p Existing Patients Only. Must be symptomatic 423-869-3684
Servolution Health Services
181 Powell Valley School Lane, Speedwell, TN 37870
M-F 9a-4p; Must call 423-419-5070 before entering the clinic.
Cocke
Cocke County Health Department
430 College St, Newport, TN 37821
8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Appointment required. Call ahead at (423) 623-8733.
Cumberland
Cumberland County Health Department
1503 South Main Street, Crossville, TN 38555
M-F 9a-2p; Free and no appointment necessary.
Crossville Medical Group - Walk-In Clinic
60 Crossville Medical Group Dr, Crossville, TN 38555
M-Th 8a-4p, F 8a-12p; Patients are asked to wait in their car and call 931-484-9511 for instructions.
Fentress
Fentress County Health Department
240 Colonial Circle, Suite A, Jamestown, TN 38556
M-F 9a-11a; Free and no appointment necessary.
Grainger
Grainger County Health Department
185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge, TN 37861
M-F 12-3p; Free of charge, please call ahead for an appointment at 865-828-5247
Hamblen
Hamblen County Health Department
331 West Main StreetMorristown, TN 37814
M-F 8a-3:30p; Free, no appointment required.
Hancock
Hancock County Health Department
178 Willow StreetSneedville, TN 37869
M-F 8a-4:30p; Free of charge. Call ahead for an appointment at 423-733-2228.
Jefferson
Jefferson County Health Department
931 Industrial Park Road, Suite 200, Dandridge, TN 37725
M/W/F 1:30-3:30p, Tues/Thurs 9-11a; Free of charge. Call ahead for an appointment at 865-397-3930
Knox
Knox County Health Department
140 Dameron AveKnoxville, TN 37917
Call ahead at 865-215-5555
Summit Express Clinic
6537 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
8a-8p; call ahead at 865-558-9822
7545 Barnett Way, Powell, TN 37849
8a-8p; call ahead at 865-824-1524
10820 Kingston Pike, #11 Knoxville, TN 37934
8a-8p; Call Ahead at 865-671-6720
AFC Urgent Care Knoxville
Multiple locations
M-F 8a-8p, Sat/Sun 8a-5p; Register and find your location here.
FamilyCare Specialists - Walk In Clinic
1300 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909
M-F 7a-6p, Sat 8a-12p; Call 865-584-2146 to schedule a telehealth or in-person visit before arriving at the clinic.
Faculty Physicians
1415 Old Weisgarber Rd, Suite 350, Knoxville, TN 37909
M-F 8a-5p; Call 865-770-7050 or click here for screening and appointment.
CVS
Multiple locations
M-F 9a-5:30p, Sat 9:30a-4:30p, Sun 10a-3:30p
Schedule an appointment and find your location online here.
Loudon
Loudon County Health Department
600 Rayder Avenue, Loudon, TN 37774
M-F 8a-4:30p; Free, please call 865-458-2514 to make an appointment.
Fort Loudon Primary Care - Walk In Clinic
423 Medical Park Drive, Suite 600, Lenoir City, TN 37772
M-F 7a-7p; call ahead at 865-271-6600
Monroe
Monroe County Health Department
3469 New Highway 68Madisonville, TN 37354
M-F 10-11:30a; Free, call 423-442-3993 for an appointment.
Morgan
Morgan County Health Department
1103 Knoxville HighwayWartburg, TN 37887
M-F 8:30-11a/1:30-3:30p; Free, call 423-346-6272 for an appointment.
Roane
Roane County Health Department
1362 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, TN 37854
M-F 8:30-11a/1:30-3:30p; Free, call 865-354-1220 for an appointment.
Summit Medical Group - drive-thru
933 W Race Street, Kingston, TN 37763
Current Summit Medical Group patients only
Scott
Scott County Health Department
344 Court StreetHuntsville, TN 37756
M-F 9a-3p; Free, call 423-663-2445 for an appointment.
Sevier
Sevier County Health Department
719 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862
M-F 8:30-11:30a/1-3:30p; Free, call 865-453-1032 for an appointment.
Union
Union County Health Department
4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville, TN 37807
M/W/F 1-3p, Thurs 8:30-10:30a; Free, call 865-992-3867 for an appointment.
Maynardville Express Care
2975 Maynardville Hwy, Maynardville, TN 37807
M-F 8a-6p, Sat 8a-2p
Anyone who doesn’t have insurance can check the Safety Net provider map for a list of clinics willing to see uninsured patients, although many health departments offer free testing as noted above. State officials recommend calling the location in your county to inquire about COVID-19 testing before you go. Click here to see the list.
To view an interactive map of testing locations in Tennessee click here.
