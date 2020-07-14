Where to get COVID-19 testing in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are dozens of places that offer COVID-19 testing in East Tennessee — many for free.

The following list contains information about testing centers open across the region and what you need to know before you go:

Anderson

Anderson County Health Department

710 N Main St, Clinton, TN 37716

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekdays. No appointment required.

Blount

Blount County Health Department

301 McGhee StreetMaryville, TN 37801

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Call 865-983-4582

American Family Care Hunters Crossing

1015 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa, TN 37701

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Call ahead at 865-238-2006 or register online here.

East TN Medical Group

266 Joule St., Alcoa, TN 37701

Drive-thru available 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays

CVS

103 Foothills Mall DriveMaryville, TN 37801

M-F 9a-5:30p, Sat 9:30a-4:30p, Sun 10a-3:30p schedule an appointment online here

Campbell

Campbell County Health Department

162 Sharp and Perkins Rd, Jacksboro, TN 37757

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. No appointment required.

Neighborhood Urgent Care

2702 Jacksboro Pike, Jacksboro, TN 37757

M-Th 8a-6p, F 8a-5p, Sun 9a-3p; Call 423-201-9937 from your vehicle.

Eastlake Urgent Care

2500 Jacksboro Pike Ste 6, Jacksboro, TN 37757

M-F 7a-7p, Sat Sun 9a-3p

Claiborne

Claiborne County Health Department

620 Davis Dr, New Tazewell, TN 37825

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Call ahead to make an appointment at (423) 626-4291.

Tazewell Drug and Express Care

951 N Broad St, Tazewell, TN 37879

M-F 8a-6p, Sat 8a-2p, 423-259-8661

Family Medical Clinic

209 Irish Cemetery Road, Tazewell, TN 37879

2p-5p Existing Patients Only. Must be symptomatic 423-869-3684

Servolution Health Services

181 Powell Valley School Lane, Speedwell, TN 37870

M-F 9a-4p; Must call 423-419-5070 before entering the clinic.

Cocke

Cocke County Health Department

430 College St, Newport, TN 37821

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Appointment required. Call ahead at (423) 623-8733.

Cumberland

Cumberland County Health Department

1503 South Main Street, Crossville, TN 38555

M-F 9a-2p; Free and no appointment necessary.

Crossville Medical Group - Walk-In Clinic

60 Crossville Medical Group Dr, Crossville, TN 38555

M-Th 8a-4p, F 8a-12p; Patients are asked to wait in their car and call 931-484-9511 for instructions.

Fentress

Fentress County Health Department

240 Colonial Circle, Suite A, Jamestown, TN 38556

M-F 9a-11a; Free and no appointment necessary.

Grainger

Grainger County Health Department

185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge, TN 37861

M-F 12-3p; Free of charge, please call ahead for an appointment at 865-828-5247

Hamblen

Hamblen County Health Department

331 West Main StreetMorristown, TN 37814

M-F 8a-3:30p; Free, no appointment required.

Hancock

Hancock County Health Department

178 Willow StreetSneedville, TN 37869

M-F 8a-4:30p; Free of charge. Call ahead for an appointment at 423-733-2228.

Jefferson

Jefferson County Health Department

931 Industrial Park Road, Suite 200, Dandridge, TN 37725

M/W/F 1:30-3:30p, Tues/Thurs 9-11a; Free of charge. Call ahead for an appointment at 865-397-3930

Knox

Knox County Health Department

140 Dameron AveKnoxville, TN 37917

Call ahead at 865-215-5555

Summit Express Clinic

6537 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

8a-8p; call ahead at 865-558-9822

7545 Barnett Way, Powell, TN 37849

8a-8p; call ahead at 865-824-1524

10820 Kingston Pike, #11 Knoxville, TN 37934

8a-8p; Call Ahead at 865-671-6720

AFC Urgent Care Knoxville

Multiple locations

M-F 8a-8p, Sat/Sun 8a-5p; Register and find your location here.

FamilyCare Specialists - Walk In Clinic

1300 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909

M-F 7a-6p, Sat 8a-12p; Call 865-584-2146 to schedule a telehealth or in-person visit before arriving at the clinic.

Faculty Physicians

1415 Old Weisgarber Rd, Suite 350, Knoxville, TN 37909

M-F 8a-5p; Call 865-770-7050 or click here for screening and appointment.

CVS

Multiple locations

M-F 9a-5:30p, Sat 9:30a-4:30p, Sun 10a-3:30p

Schedule an appointment and find your location online here.

Loudon

Loudon County Health Department

600 Rayder Avenue, Loudon, TN 37774

M-F 8a-4:30p; Free, please call 865-458-2514 to make an appointment.

Fort Loudon Primary Care - Walk In Clinic

423 Medical Park Drive, Suite 600, Lenoir City, TN 37772

M-F 7a-7p; call ahead at 865-271-6600

Monroe

Monroe County Health Department

3469 New Highway 68Madisonville, TN 37354

M-F 10-11:30a; Free, call 423-442-3993 for an appointment.

Morgan

Morgan County Health Department

1103 Knoxville HighwayWartburg, TN 37887

M-F 8:30-11a/1:30-3:30p; Free, call 423-346-6272 for an appointment.

Roane

Roane County Health Department

1362 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, TN 37854

M-F 8:30-11a/1:30-3:30p; Free, call 865-354-1220 for an appointment.

Summit Medical Group - drive-thru

933 W Race Street, Kingston, TN 37763

Current Summit Medical Group patients only

Scott

Scott County Health Department

344 Court StreetHuntsville, TN 37756

M-F 9a-3p; Free, call 423-663-2445 for an appointment.

Sevier

Sevier County Health Department

719 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862

M-F 8:30-11:30a/1-3:30p; Free, call 865-453-1032 for an appointment.

Union

Union County Health Department

4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville, TN 37807

M/W/F 1-3p, Thurs 8:30-10:30a; Free, call 865-992-3867 for an appointment.

Maynardville Express Care

2975 Maynardville Hwy, Maynardville, TN 37807

M-F 8a-6p, Sat 8a-2p

Anyone who doesn’t have insurance can check the Safety Net provider map for a list of clinics willing to see uninsured patients, although many health departments offer free testing as noted above. State officials recommend calling the location in your county to inquire about COVID-19 testing before you go. Click here to see the list.

To view an interactive map of testing locations in Tennessee click here.

