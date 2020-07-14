Which East Tennessee counties require masks?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order giving county leaders across the state the power to implement local mask mandates.

Here is the latest information on mask rules for counties in East Tennessee:

Anderson - None

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank announced she would not exercise the authority of a mandate to wear face coverings, however, Oak Ridge Schools said kids and staff will be required to wear a mask.

Blount - None

Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell announced he has “no plans” to issue a mask mandate

Campbell - None

Claiborne - None

Cocke - None

Cumberland - None

Fentress - None

Grainger - None

Hamblen - None

Hancock - None

Jefferson - None

Knox - Masks mandatory in public.

Read the order and learn more about the rules here.

Loudon - None

Monroe - None

Morgan - None

Roane - Masks required inside county buildings

Read the order and more details here.

Scott - None

Sevier - Masks Mandatory in public.

Read the official order and learn more about the guidelines here.

Union - None

Even in counties that do not require masks, health experts recommend wearing a face covering for situations where social distancing is not possible.

