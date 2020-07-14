Which East Tennessee counties require masks?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order giving county leaders across the state the power to implement local mask mandates.
Here is the latest information on mask rules for counties in East Tennessee:
Anderson - None
Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank announced she would not exercise the authority of a mandate to wear face coverings, however, Oak Ridge Schools said kids and staff will be required to wear a mask.
Blount - None
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell announced he has “no plans” to issue a mask mandate
Campbell - None
Claiborne - None
Cocke - None
Cumberland - None
Fentress - None
Grainger - None
Hamblen - None
Hancock - None
Jefferson - None
Knox - Masks mandatory in public.
Read the order and learn more about the rules here.
Loudon - None
Monroe - None
Morgan - None
Roane - Masks required inside county buildings
Read the order and more details here.
Scott - None
Sevier - Masks Mandatory in public.
Read the official order and learn more about the guidelines here.
Union - None
Even in counties that do not require masks, health experts recommend wearing a face covering for situations where social distancing is not possible.
