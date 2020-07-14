‘Windows to the Smokies’ mural debuts in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Knoxville artist finished a new mural in Downtown Knoxville called ‘Windows to the Smokies.'

Megan Lingerfelt created the mural located on the corner of Gay Street and Wall Avenue.

The mural brings architectural elements from windows found all over the city, including St. John’s Cathedral, The Oliver Hotel, and several other historic buildings with the Great Smoky Mountains reflected in them.

Lingerfelt worked on several murals in Knoxville including the restoration of the Dolly Parton Mural in Strong Alley after it was vandalized.

The ‘Windows to the Smokies’ piece is the latest addition to the Dogwood Arts Mural Program.

The Art in Public Places Mural Program provides stipends to cover supplies, equipment rentals, anti-graffiti coating, and other needs related to the creation of new artwork or the restoration of an existing piece.

Dogwood Arts accepts artist applications to work in the alley on a semi-annual basis; the next round of applications will launch at dogwoodarts.com on August 3rd and are due by October 5th, 2020.

