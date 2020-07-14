Zoo Knoxville announces baby chimp on the way
A baby chimp is on the way for the first time in 13 years at the Zoo.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville made a very special announcement Tuesday. A baby chimp is on the way for the first time in over ten years at the Zoo.
“Jambo is pregnant with her first child, confirmed with a pregnancy test,” said a post from the Zoo on Facebook. “Join us as we celebrate the first new baby for the troop in over ten years!”
July 14 is World Chimp Day, a special date set aside to celebrate and raise awareness about the threats faced by chimpanzees in the wild.
