Zoo Knoxville announces baby chimp on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville made a very special announcement Tuesday. A baby chimp is on the way for the first time in over ten years at the Zoo.

“Jambo is pregnant with her first child, confirmed with a pregnancy test,” said a post from the Zoo on Facebook. “Join us as we celebrate the first new baby for the troop in over ten years!”

July 14 is World Chimp Day, a special date set aside to celebrate and raise awareness about the threats faced by chimpanzees in the wild.

