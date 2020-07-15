Alcoa City Schools staggering student re-entry for two weeks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa City Schools announced its re-entry plan during the pandemic, part of which includes staggering student re-entry for the first two weeks of school.

According to its website, the school system gathered feedback from parents, local and state officials as well as officials on a national level.

Many school systems are considering all sorts of options as they look to return to classes. Alcoa said it will be staggering students based on last names, but only for the first two weeks of school.

Students will be staggered through September 4.

Wednesdays, July 22 - September 2: Only those students with last names A-C

Thursdays, July 23 - September 3: Only those students with last names D-H

Fridays, July 24 - September 4: Only those students with last names I-P

Mondays, July 27 - August 31: Only those students with last names Q-S

Tuesday, July 28 - September 1: Only those students with last names T-Z

