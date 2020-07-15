Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

An Amber Alert was issued overnight Wednesday.
An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.(Contributed photo)
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Amber Alert related to the disappearance of Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, was activated Wednesday morning at 12:41 a.m., and an audible alert was sent out just before 1:30 a.m.

According to the State of Iowa’s Amber Alert website, the ‘destination’ on the alert is listed as “between Clinton and Davenport.”

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Davenport police announced a ‘person of interest’ in Terrell’s case, 47-year-old Henry Earl Dinkins of Davenport. Dinkins is in custody on a separate charge of a sex offender registration violation second or subsequent offense, a Class D Felony.

Police said Tuesday Dinkins has known connections to the Clinton and Camanche areas.

According to Davenport police, Dinkins is a person of interest in the case and he has not charged in connection to Terrell’s disappearance, however the Amber Alert issued Wednesday labels Dinkins as Terrell’s ‘abductor.'

During a media briefing at the police station, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said a person of interest is “someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case but may have information that could assist the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.”

Dinkins was arrested on the sex offender registration violation charge Friday. Earlier that day, Terrell was reported missing. Police say she was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport. She is 4-feet-5-inches tall, 75 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, flip flops and shorts.

“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the time frame of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.,” he said. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins’ whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that time frame.

“This is an evolving, active investigation. While we understand the public’s interest in this case, we can only provide limited information at this time as to not impede the integrity of the investigation.” Dinkins is also known to have previous connections to the Camanche/Clinton area Sikorski said. Vehicles associated with Dinkins include a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980′s Kings Highway motorhome. All these vehicles are currently being impounded and in the possession of investigators, Sikorski said.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities announced Saturday it is offering a $3,500 cash reward for any information that assists area law enforcement in locating missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

