Anderson Co. Schools says ‘COVID-19 waiver’ circulating on social media is fake

Anderson County Schools is clarifying its reopening plans after an old waiver is cirrculating around on social media.
(WKYT)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Schools is clarifying its reopening plans after an old waiver is cirrculating around on social media.

According to the school system, the schools sent out a waiver over the summer for students wanting to participate in extracurricular activities such as athletics and band camp.

Over the last several days, that same waiver has been circulating around the internet, claiming to be a part of the Anderson County Schools COVID-19 reopening plan.

Anderson County Schools spokesperson Ryan Sutton told WVLT News that the post going around is not accurate and that ACS is not making anyone sign a death waiver to return to school.

“The waiver circulating on social media was never part of our reopening plan. The waiver was only used for voluntary summer programs,” the schools system wrote on Facebook.

The waiver circulating on social media was never part of our reopening plan. The waiver was only used for voluntary summer programs (Example: athletic practices, band camp)

Posted by Anderson County Schools TN on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

