AR-15 rifle stolen from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, reward offered for recovery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department have offered a reward after an AR-15 rifle was stolen from an “unmarked law enforcement vehicle belonging to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.”

According to KPD, the vehicle was parked in a Kingsport neighborhood on Tuesday when it was burglarized.

The Stag Arms rifle and other equipment totaling $2,000 were reportedly stolen from the deputies vehicle.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward for the safe recovery of the rifle, according to KPD.

Anyone with information on the rifle or the person who burglarized the vehicle is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429 or submit tips to the BATFE Hotline at 888-ATF-TIPS.

