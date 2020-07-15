Advertisement

Blount County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing Kelsey Murphy
The Blount County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing Kelsey Murphy(BCSO)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Kelsey Elaine Murphy of Maryville was reported missing by her family Wednesday morning.

The teen’s mother told BCSO deputies she last saw Kelsey in her bedroom around 8:30 Tuesday evening, but when she went to check on her the next morning, she was gone and the bedroom window was open

BCSO is asking that if anyone has seen or heard from the teen since Tuesday night to call the sheriff’s office at (865) 273-5001. You can also call the 24 hour anonymous crime hotline at (865)273-5200, or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link at www.bcso.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs releases statement on KCS reopening

Updated: moments ago
Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement Wednesday on the decision of Knox Co. Schools reopening.

Breaking News

TBI identifies passenger hospitalized after officer-involved shooting on I-40

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on scene in Knoxville Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting.

News

Knox County Schools unveil plan to return to school

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Knox County Schools has released its plan to return to school for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Alcoa City Schools staggering student re-entry for two weeks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Alcoa City Schools announced its re-entry plan amid the pandemic, part of which includes staggering student re-entry for the first two weeks of school.

News

Roane County Health Department announces faster COVID-19 testing

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Roane County Health Department announced Wednesday it will have faster COVID-19 testing results.

Latest News

News

Roane County Health Department announces faster COVID-19 testing

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Roane County Health Department announced Wednesday it will have faster COVID-19 testing results.

News

Knox County Schools release virtual learning handbooks

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Knox County Schools released virtual learning handbooks for students learning from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Three indicted in 2017 killing of mother, son in Nashville

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Three people have been indicted on murder and robbery charges in the shooting deaths of a mother and son in a 2017 Nashville murder, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Tennessee woman arrested after restaurant shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
A woman was accused in as shooting that occurred at a restaurant in Cordova and sent a man to the hospital.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 69k, more than 39k recoveries in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.