Blount County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Kelsey Elaine Murphy of Maryville was reported missing by her family Wednesday morning.

The teen’s mother told BCSO deputies she last saw Kelsey in her bedroom around 8:30 Tuesday evening, but when she went to check on her the next morning, she was gone and the bedroom window was open

BCSO is asking that if anyone has seen or heard from the teen since Tuesday night to call the sheriff’s office at (865) 273-5001. You can also call the 24 hour anonymous crime hotline at (865)273-5200, or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link at www.bcso.com.

