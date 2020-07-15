Advertisement

Child injured, sent to hospital after dog attack near downtown Nashville

A child was injured and sent to the hospital following a dog attack Wednesday morning in Nashville.
MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WKRN) - A child was injured and sent to the hospital following a dog attack Wednesday morning in Nashville.

WKRN reported that the child was was transported to an area hospital with facial injuries following the attack, which occurred south of downtown Nashville. Crews responded to the Tony Sudekum Apartments for the incident.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with injuries to the face, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Officials could not give any further information on the child’s condition.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School board members clash over Knox County reopening plan

Updated: moments ago
Some school board members clashed Wednesday night during a meeting before a presentation of Knox County Schools' reopening plan.

News

Veteran recounts seeing I-40 chase, shooting with son in the car

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
A Knoxville man and his son were driving down Interstate 40 Tuesday night when they rolled right into the middle of a shootout between officers and suspects involved in a chase.

News

No Knox County COVID-19 patients reported attending protests, says health department

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Knox County Health Department said they have no evidence to show that any protests contributed to the spike in cases because no patients reported attended them.

News

TDOE awards $1 million in special education grants to schools

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tennessee Department of Education announces a special education grant that will allows every school district to provide “at least one teacher with a special education endorsement (SPED) for free”

Latest News

Forecast

Hot days continue, humidity and rain chances increasing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We're well into the 90s the next several days, but your lawn and flowers may have better luck with rain this weekend

News

Kroger to require all customers to wear masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kroger grocery stores announced they will require all customers to wear masks inside stores starting July 22.

News

Putnam Co. deputy arrested on DUI charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Putnam County deputy was arrested on DUI charges.

News

Nashville man accused of trying to rape motel employee

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nashville police arrested a man accused of trying to rape a housekeeper at an area motel.

News

Knox County Schools unveil plan to return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knox County Schools has released its plan to return to school for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Anderson Co. Schools says ‘COVID-19 waiver’ circulating on social media is fake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Anderson County Schools is clarifying its reopening plans after an old waiver is cirrculating around on social media.