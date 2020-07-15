Child injured, sent to hospital after dog attack near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WKRN) - A child was injured and sent to the hospital following a dog attack Wednesday morning in Nashville.

WKRN reported that the child was was transported to an area hospital with facial injuries following the attack, which occurred south of downtown Nashville. Crews responded to the Tony Sudekum Apartments for the incident.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with injuries to the face, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Officials could not give any further information on the child’s condition.

