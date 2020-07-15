Counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton products seized in Kentucky

(WVLT/WLKY) - Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Louisville, Kentucky said they seized hundreds of pieces of counterfeit high-end material recently.

“One shipment that arrived at the Express Consignment Operations mail facility in Louisville could have rivaled any person’s clothing wishlist,” the officers said in a news release.

CBS affiliate WLKY reported that the shipment came in from Hong Kong on June 29 that contained 300 fake products.

Products among the shipment include:

6 Gucci belts, four Rolex watches,

4 Cartier watches,

2 Panerai Luminor watches,

5 pairs Tory Burch sandals,

8 Louis Vuitton belts,

19 Louis Vuitton bracelets,

48 pairs Chanel earrings,

6 pairs Gucci sandals,

73 Louis Vuitton Leather bracelets,

33 Gucci bracelets,

31 Louis Vuitton necklaces,

20 Chanel scarves,

20 Louis Vuitton scarves,

10 Gucci scarves and

1 pair of Fendi shoes

Officers said if one of the pairs of sandals they found were real, the MSRP on them would be $371,365.

“This seizure demonstrates that no matter what trick criminals use, our officers will always find it and put a stop to this illegal activity,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director, Louisville.

