Counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton products seized in Kentucky

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Louisville, Kentucky said they seized hundreds of pieces of counterfeit high-end material recently.
Fake Gucci sandals
Fake Gucci sandals(US Customs)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVLT/WLKY) - Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Louisville, Kentucky said they seized hundreds of pieces of counterfeit high-end material recently.

“One shipment that arrived at the Express Consignment Operations mail facility in Louisville could have rivaled any person’s clothing wishlist,” the officers said in a news release.

CBS affiliate WLKY reported that the shipment came in from Hong Kong on June 29 that contained 300 fake products.

Products among the shipment include:

  • 6 Gucci belts, four Rolex watches,
  • 4 Cartier watches,
  • 2 Panerai Luminor watches,
  • 5 pairs Tory Burch sandals,
  • 8 Louis Vuitton belts,
  • 19 Louis Vuitton bracelets,
  • 48 pairs Chanel earrings,
  • 6 pairs Gucci sandals,
  • 73 Louis Vuitton Leather bracelets,
  • 33 Gucci bracelets,
  • 31 Louis Vuitton necklaces,
  • 20 Chanel scarves,
  • 20 Louis Vuitton scarves,
  • 10 Gucci scarves and
  • 1 pair of Fendi shoes

Officers said if one of the pairs of sandals they found were real, the MSRP on them would be $371,365.

“This seizure demonstrates that no matter what trick criminals use, our officers will always find it and put a stop to this illegal activity,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director, Louisville.

