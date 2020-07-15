Counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton products seized in Kentucky
(WVLT/WLKY) - Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Louisville, Kentucky said they seized hundreds of pieces of counterfeit high-end material recently.
“One shipment that arrived at the Express Consignment Operations mail facility in Louisville could have rivaled any person’s clothing wishlist,” the officers said in a news release.
CBS affiliate WLKY reported that the shipment came in from Hong Kong on June 29 that contained 300 fake products.
Products among the shipment include:
- 6 Gucci belts, four Rolex watches,
- 4 Cartier watches,
- 2 Panerai Luminor watches,
- 5 pairs Tory Burch sandals,
- 8 Louis Vuitton belts,
- 19 Louis Vuitton bracelets,
- 48 pairs Chanel earrings,
- 6 pairs Gucci sandals,
- 73 Louis Vuitton Leather bracelets,
- 33 Gucci bracelets,
- 31 Louis Vuitton necklaces,
- 20 Chanel scarves,
- 20 Louis Vuitton scarves,
- 10 Gucci scarves and
- 1 pair of Fendi shoes
Officers said if one of the pairs of sandals they found were real, the MSRP on them would be $371,365.
“This seizure demonstrates that no matter what trick criminals use, our officers will always find it and put a stop to this illegal activity,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director, Louisville.
