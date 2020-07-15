Advertisement

Hagerty resigns from board over BLM support

A Tennessee Republican running for U.S. Senate has resigned from the board of a brokerage firm after the company expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Bill Hagerty / Source: US Embassy
Bill Hagerty / Source: US Embassy(WVLT)
Jul. 15, 2020
Bill Hagerty announced he would be stepping down from the board of R.J. O’Brien & Associates in a letter to CEO Gerald Corcoran on Saturday.

Hagerty is running for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

He previously served as President Donald Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

The Times Free Press reports R.J. O’Brien & Associates said it “stands proudly with the African American Community” and expressed support for “equality and peace” in a since-deleted post on Twitter.

Other Republicans vying for the seat include:

  • Clifford Adkins
  • Natisha Brooks
  • Byron Bush
  • Roy Dale Cope
  • Terry Dicus
  • Tom Emerson, Jr.
  • George S. Flinn, Jr.
  • Jon Henry
  • Kent A. Morrell
  • Glen L. Neal Jr
  • John E. Osborne
  • Aaron L. Pettigrew
  • David Schuster
  • Manny Sethi

Democrats on the primary ticket include:

  • Marquita Bradshaw
  • Gary G Davis
  • Robin Kimbrough
  • James Mackler
  • Mark Pickrell

Independent primary candidates include:

  • Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr
  • Jeffrey Alan Grunau
  • Ronnie Henley
  • G. Dean Hill
  • Steven J. Hooper
  • Aaron James
  • Elizabeth McLeod
  • Kacey Morgan
  • Eric William Stansberry

To register to vote click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

