Hagerty resigns from board over BLM support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/ WVLT) — A Tennessee Republican running for U.S. Senate has resigned from the board of a brokerage firm after the company expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bill Hagerty announced he would be stepping down from the board of R.J. O’Brien & Associates in a letter to CEO Gerald Corcoran on Saturday.

Hagerty is running for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

He previously served as President Donald Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

The Times Free Press reports R.J. O’Brien & Associates said it “stands proudly with the African American Community” and expressed support for “equality and peace” in a since-deleted post on Twitter.

Other Republicans vying for the seat include:

Clifford Adkins

Natisha Brooks

Byron Bush

Roy Dale Cope

Terry Dicus

Tom Emerson, Jr.

George S. Flinn, Jr.

Jon Henry

Kent A. Morrell

Glen L. Neal Jr

John E. Osborne

Aaron L. Pettigrew

David Schuster

Manny Sethi

Democrats on the primary ticket include:

Marquita Bradshaw

Gary G Davis

Robin Kimbrough

James Mackler

Mark Pickrell

Independent primary candidates include:

Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr

Jeffrey Alan Grunau

Ronnie Henley

G. Dean Hill

Steven J. Hooper

Aaron James

Elizabeth McLeod

Kacey Morgan

Eric William Stansberry

