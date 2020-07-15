Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati are asking the public for help in identifying the man who poured red paint on the block-long “Black Lives Matter” mural in front of city hall. Police have released surveillance video from early Sunday morning showing a man with his face covered at the scene. News outlets report that it appears that the man or someone else then drove over the wet paint, leaving tire tracks. The mural was officially dedicated June 19 amid protests across the nation against racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd. Teams of Black artists created it.

GRAFTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man shot his estranged wife several times during an argument at their home before fatally shooting himself. The 60-year-old man confronted his 53-year-old wife at their Grafton home Tuesday morning. The couple had recently separated and, when the woman refused to reconcile, authorities say the man attempted to trap her in their garage. The woman escaped but the husband ran after her and opened fire. The woman was shot three times in the “upper extremities” before she drove off as the man shot at the vehicle. The man was later found dead in the garage. The woman is respected to recover.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — States once hard-hit by the coronavirus have now ordered a quarantine mandate for visitors from Ohio as the number of reported daily cases in the state continues to push over 1,000. A regional agreement released Tuesday states visitors traveling from Ohio to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mandate comes months after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine won nationwide praise for his aggressive approach to the coronavirus pandemic, closing aspects of the states even when no cases had been reported. The state saw 1,142 reported cases Tuesday and 134 reported hospitalized.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A South Korean company's U.S. subsidiary has withdrawn from a partnership with a subsidiary of a Thailand-based company to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant in Ohio. PTT Global Chemical America issued a statement early Tuesday from company President and CEO Toasaporn Boonyapipat saying the proposed project in Belmont County remains a “top priority” and that PTTGCA is seeking a new partner after the withdrawal of Daelim Chemical USA. A joint statement from the subsidiaries cited the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility for yet another delay in announcing whether the plant along the Ohio River would be built.