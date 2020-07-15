Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

GRAFTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man shot his estranged wife several times during an argument at their home before fatally shooting himself. The 60-year-old man confronted his 53-year-old wife at their Grafton home Tuesday morning. The couple had recently separated and, when the woman refused to reconcile, authorities say the man attempted to trap her in their garage. The woman escaped but the husband ran after her and opened fire. The woman was shot three times in the “upper extremities” before she drove off as the man shot at the vehicle. The man was later found dead in the garage. The woman is respected to recover.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — States once hard-hit by the coronavirus have now ordered a quarantine mandate for visitors from Ohio as the number of reported daily cases in the state continues to push over 1,000. A regional agreement released Tuesday states visitors traveling from Ohio to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mandate comes months after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine won nationwide praise for his aggressive approach to the coronavirus pandemic, closing aspects of the states even when no cases had been reported. The state saw 1,142 reported cases Tuesday and 134 reported hospitalized.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A South Korean company's U.S. subsidiary has withdrawn from a partnership with a subsidiary of a Thailand-based company to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant in Ohio. PTT Global Chemical America issued a statement early Tuesday from company President and CEO Toasaporn Boonyapipat saying the proposed project in Belmont County remains a “top priority” and that PTTGCA is seeking a new partner after the withdrawal of Daelim Chemical USA. A joint statement from the subsidiaries cited the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility for yet another delay in announcing whether the plant along the Ohio River would be built.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect who was shot and killed by a police officer after she hit him with a stolen truck at a hotel died from her wounds. Two Butler Township officers responded to the hotel around Sunday afternoon after a guest there reported the robbery. The officers soon encountered 36-year-old Terena Nicole Thurman, who ran off and attacked a person before stealing their pickup truck. As the officers tried to take Thurman into custody, she hit one of them with the truck, knocking him down and briefly dragging him. That officer then shot Thurman. who crashed the truck into a sign near the hotel entrance.