Hot days continue, humidity and rain chances increasing

We have another day in the 90s, which will be the third in a row officially making it a heat wave. As the humidity starts increasing again, so do rain and storm chances.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat wave continues, as we've hit the third 90°+ day in a row. Rain chances are very limited for right now.

We have worsening air quality, including a 'Code Orange' for the rest of Wednesday, in the counties surrounding Knoxville.

Slightly better rain chances are here this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Only one or two showers and thunderheads will develop in the heat of the day. Our weather maps plant them right over Monroe County, and maybe one or two in McMinn. The storms should be well up over the Southern Smokies. The rest of us are hot, humid, and hazy... and that is about it.

If you have yard work, or anything intensive outside planned, it may be best to wait until after at least 7:00 p.m. That still gives you almost two hours of light.

There is a code orange air quality alert for all the counties surrounding knox. since we're so hot, ozone is created and sticks around lower in the atmosphere than normal! Just take that into consideration if you have breathing issues.

Tonight is very quiet and very warm. There is not much of a breeze to stir the air up. We only fall to a low near 72° in Knoxville.

Here's the setup on Thursday: a dying storm system rolls into Ohio and Indiana. That brings them a much better chance of storms, but for us, well... We're at the tail end of all that rain and we only anticipate a couple showers and storms on the Plateau. Worth noting that the rain chance is slightly higher than it has been in recent days, and it may be even more humid. Temps will be in the middle 90s for the Valley.

Average high: 88°

Average low: 69°

LOOKING AHEAD:

The rain chance Friday is about as-good-as-it-gets for your lawn, at least this workweek. As that Midwestern storm heads into the Atlantic, we’ll get some trailing moisture causing some rain Friday afternoon. Once again, it’s still a scorcher, as many are 5°-10° above average!

Showers and storms will be on-and-off for much of Saturday, but they should be scattered enough where just under half our area gets rainfall. Sunday is more focused in the afternoon and evening, with a similar rain coverage.

Pretty much this whole forecast - and even well beyond the 8-day - is dominated by heat. There's no powerful cold front anytime soon, at least not around here.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

8 Day Forecast for July 15th
8 Day Forecast for July 15th(WVLT)

Wed AM 8-Day Forecast
Wed AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

