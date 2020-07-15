Advertisement

Hot days continue, humidity and rain chances increasing

We have another day in the 90s, which will be the third in a row officially making it a heat wave. As the humidity starts increasing again, so do rain and storm chances.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have another day in the 90s, which will be the third in a row officially making it a heat wave. As the humidity starts increasing again, so do rain and storm chances.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is seasonable, with a mostly clear sky and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Stray patches of fog are possible.

The humidity starts to creep back up today, making it feel a couple of degrees warmer. Temperatures are in the mid 90s yet again in the Valley, with a high around 96 degrees. (Seasonable is 88, so we’re closer to the record of 98 degrees set back in 1995.) Most of the day, most of the area stays dry, but a stray pop-up downpour is possible in the heat of the day.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a stray shower leftover, and a low around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday climbs to the mid to upper 90s yet again, but we should see a few more afternoon clouds as the humidity inches up a bit more. This also gives us a 20% coverage of our area in pop-up rain and storms. The muggy air also makes it feel about 5 degrees warmer.

We end the week with increasing rain chances. Temperatures will remain fairly toasty in the low 90s, but very humid as well, making it 5 or so degrees hotter at times. Most days come with scattered pop-up storms during the afternoon.

Wed AM 8-Day Forecast
Wed AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

