Johnnie Walker whisky to be sold in paper bottles

(WVLT/CNN) - Johnnie Walker fans who are concerned about the environment will soon be able to grab their favorite whisky while helping nature.

CNN reports that Diageo, the company that owns the brand, announced Monday the development of a paper-based spirits bottle made from sustainably sourced wood. It’s expected to debut early next year.

The bottle was developed as part of a partnership with the company Pilot Lite.

Diageo announced its intent to reduce plastic use--including doing away with plastic rings on Guinness cans--and increase the recyclability of its bottles.

