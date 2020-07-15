Advertisement

Johnnie Walker whisky to be sold in paper bottles

Starting in 2021, Johnnie Walker whiskey will be sold in paper-based bottle made from sustainably sourced wood.
Diageo announces a new sustainable, paper-based bottle.
Diageo announces a new sustainable, paper-based bottle.(Diageo)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CNN) - Johnnie Walker fans who are concerned about the environment will soon be able to grab their favorite whisky while helping nature.

CNN reports that Diageo, the company that owns the brand, announced Monday the development of a paper-based spirits bottle made from sustainably sourced wood. It’s expected to debut early next year.

The bottle was developed as part of a partnership with the company Pilot Lite.

Diageo announced its intent to reduce plastic use--including doing away with plastic rings on Guinness cans--and increase the recyclability of its bottles.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hottest temperatures of the season so far expected this week

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures are inching closer to record highs by Wednesday. As the humidity returns late week, so do rain and storm chances.

Breaking News

THP: Pursuit on I-40E turns into officer-involved shooting

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on scene in Knoxville Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting.

News

Tennessee mothers connect in a special way inspired by girl’s death

Updated: 57 minutes ago
When a Tennessee mother went to pick up her daughter’s birthday cake, she was surprised to learn a random person already paid for it.

News

What’s getting cheaper, more expensive at the grocery store?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Kentucky US attorney moves to shut down websites scamming people with fake COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 1 hours ago
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky filed a lawsuit to shut down a website that was trying to scam people into pre-registering for a non-existent COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Ole Smoky Distillery announces ready-to-drink canned moonshine cocktails

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ole Smoky Distillery announced Tuesday it is introducing its newest line of products, ready-to-drink cocktails featuring Ole Smoky’s famous moonshine.

News

Shaq helps after woman’s tire blows out on Florida interstate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Imagine you're driving around in Florida and your tire blows out on I-75, and, next thing you know, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal comes to your rescue.

News

Florida police warn of scam tied to Venmo

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in Clearwater, Florida are warning of a scam tied to the money transferring app Venmo.

News

Tennessee firefighter honored for saving man, pets from fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Fire Chief Montgomery Jr. recognized Nick Greene for saving a man from a burning building, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Tennessee woman sues town, officer for fatal shooting of husband

Updated: 2 hours ago
The widow of a Collierville Tenn. man who was shot and killed by police outside his home last summer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Town of Collierville and one of its police officers, CBS affiliate WMC reported.