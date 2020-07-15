Advertisement

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

A court spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that Ginsburg was “home and doing well.”

Ginsburg had gone to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She had a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. The court said in a statement Tuesday that she would “stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993, has been treated four times for cancer. In addition to the tumor on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone. While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two at McMinnville healthcare facility die after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
Two patients at a McMinnville healthcare facility have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs releases statement on KCS reopening

Updated: moments ago
Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement Wednesday on the decision of Knox Co. Schools reopening.

Breaking News

TBI identifies passenger hospitalized after officer-involved shooting on I-40

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on scene in Knoxville Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting.

News

Knox County Schools unveil plan to return to school

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Knox County Schools has released its plan to return to school for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Alcoa City Schools staggering student re-entry for two weeks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Alcoa City Schools announced its re-entry plan amid the pandemic, part of which includes staggering student re-entry for the first two weeks of school.

News

Roane County Health Department announces faster COVID-19 testing

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Roane County Health Department announced Wednesday it will have faster COVID-19 testing results.

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

News

Knox County Schools release virtual learning handbooks

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Knox County Schools released virtual learning handbooks for students learning from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Civil suit announced in Floyd death

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
The attorney for George Floyd's family announcing a civil suit against the city of Minneapolis and the police department, as Black Lives Matter protests continue two months on. Nadia Romero reports.

National

Consumer prices jump 0.6% in June, gasoline prices spike

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
The June report showed that energy prices jumped 5.1% with gasoline costs surging 12.3%.