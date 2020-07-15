Kentucky US attorney moves to shut down websites scamming people with fake COVID-19 vaccines

(WVLT/WLKY) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky filed a lawsuit to shut down a website that was trying to scam people into pre-registering for a non-existent COVID-19 vaccine.

CBS affiliate WLKY reported that U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced Monday his office filed the suit to shut down a website, six related web addresses and an associated Facebook page, all of which he claimed lured customers into the fake vaccine scam.

His office said that consumers who wanted to sign up for the fake vaccine had to buy $100 worth of Bitcoin. The lawsuit named Louisville resident Luke John Flint as the man behind the scam.

WLKY reported that a federal judge entered an order that prohibited Flint and others from committing wire fraud, maintaining and doing business through websites and social media and destroying business records. The lawsuit said that Flint was not a licensed medical professional and he was not registered with the FDA to develop a vaccine.

"Seeking to profit during a global pandemic by offering false hope is both foul and flat out puts vulnerable people at risk," Coleman said. "We will pursue every available legal tool in our toolkit to swiftly put an end to such predatory conduct."

