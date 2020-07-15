KFD crews battle fire at Foutain City home where 5-year-old was shot and killed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department battled a fire at the Fountain City home where a 5-year-old was shot and killed in September 2019.

KFD crews responded to a reported fire on the 500 block Balsam Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters said flames were shooting from the door and eaves on the side of the home when crews arrived.

According to Knoxville Fire Captain DJ Corcoran, crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes of arrival.

Officials said an elderly woman was home at the time of the fire. A nurse on her way to work helped the woman escape the burning home safely. The woman was transported to the hospital due to heart conditions unrelated to the fire, according to reports.

A dog inside the home at the time of the fire died due to smoke inhalation.

Corcoran said the fire is believed to have started in a bedroom where the elderly woman was sleeping.

According to warrants, the address of the fire is the same home where 5-year-old Destiny Oliver was shot and killed. The child’s mother, Robin Howington, now faces several charges including first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.