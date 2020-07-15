Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs releases statement on KCS reopening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement Wednesday on the decision of Knox County Schools reopening.

“Providing a quality education to the children of this community must be a top priority. This is a difficult situation and there is no such thing as a perfect plan, but what Superintendent Thomas has proposed appears to strike a good balance between in-classroom and virtual learning. The Superintendent and his team have done the best they can to gather the thoughts and opinions from a number of stakeholders, including parents, administrators and teachers. With this plan, everyone should feel empowered to do what they think is best for their family as we begin the new school year,” said Jacobs.

Knox County Schools released its plan to return to school for the 2020-2021 school year Tuesday.

According to the plan, school will be delayed until August 17. “This will require the district to use five inclement weather days, with five inclement weather days remaining,” the school system said. Teachers will be reporting to work August 3.

Enrollment for virtual learning, which you can learn about here, opened July 15 and closed July 22 at 11:59 p.m. Read the full plan here.

