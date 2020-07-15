Advertisement

Knox County hits three red lights in COVID-19 plan as deaths, cases continue to rise

New data released by the Knox County Health Department shows progress in the reopening plan has hit three red lights and one yellow light.
(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New data released by the Knox County Health Department shows progress in the reopening plan has hit three red lights and one yellow light.

Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days: Red

Knox County reported the highest increase in cases since the pandemic began with 118 new cases on Tuesday. KCHD said this is part of a continuing trend which they find “very concerning.” Continued increases caused the benchmark to be marked red.

Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time: Red

Health Department officials said they are experiencing delays in receiving test results. Anyone who is tested should expect to wait for result for a least a week or more and should self-quarantine until receiving a negative result.

Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases: Red

An additional death reported Wednesday brought the total in Knox County to 15.

Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity: Yellow

Some Knox County Hospitals released a statement regarding their capacity and ICU bed availability asking the public to do everything they can to help slow the spread.

Health officials said they expect hospitalizations and ICU bed use to continue to rise along with cases in the county.

Sustained or increased public health capability: Green

Contact tracers at the Knox County Health 100% of new case investigations have been initiated within 24 hours of notification and 100% of close contact investigations have been initiated within 48 hours of notification.

The Knox County Health Department updates current and in-depth information on local case counts on their website each day at 11 a.m. Read more about the data here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AR-15 rifle stolen from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, reward offered for recovery

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Stag Arms rifle and other equipment totaling $2,000 were reportedly stolen from the deputies vehicle.

News

UT students prepare for fall semester with additional safety precautions

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The University of Tennessee is handing out 100,000 masks to students and employees when they return to campus and takng additional measures to protect students.

News

Knoxville hospitals address capacity and supplies concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to healthcare officials, the number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators frequently fluctuates.

News

Vanderbilt Medical Center seeking 1K volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials said the late-stage study of the experimental vaccine will need 1,000 volunteers ages 18 and older.

Latest News

News

Who is running for Tennessee’s open senate seat?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tennessee’s United States Senate election is approaching. Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, August 6.

News

Oak Ridge property taxes to be billed in September due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Property taxes are typically billed in July and due at the end of August, but the timeline has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Knoxville Girl Scouts to hold drive-thru cookie booth

Updated: 1 hours ago
Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will hold a drive-thru cookie booth in Knoxville on August 1.

News

Hagerty resigns from board over BLM support

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Tennessee Republican running for U.S. Senate has resigned from the board of a brokerage firm after the company expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

New York Gov. announces $2,000 fine if Tennessee travelers don’t give contact information

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tennessee is considered a hot spot for COVID-19.

News

TSA finds loaded gun at Tenn. airport checkpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
Passengers can face civil penalties and criminal charges for bringing firearms to an airport checkpoint.