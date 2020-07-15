Knox County Schools release virtual learning handbooks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools released virtual learning handbooks for students learning from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school system released a handbook for secondary virtual learning and for elementary virtual learning.

“We realize that many families have been impacted medically, physically, and emotionally by the COVID-19 pandemic and believe that their children’s education could be better met through a virtual platform,” the handbooks say.

KCS said that if families choose the virtual learning options they must remain in the program for the full semester.

Student expectations for secondary virtual learning:

● Students, along with a parent/guardian, will be required to attend the base school’s Virtual Orientation.

● Students must adhere to the KCS Policy J-260 Dress Code.

● Students are expected to follow KCS Policy J-191 Misbehaviors and Disciplinary Options to provide a safe and respectful environment for teachers and students.

● Students are expected to follow the KCS Policy I-220-3 when utilizing technology. Proper behavior, as it relates to the use of computers, is no different than proper behavior in other aspects of school activities. All users are expected to use the computers and computer networks in a responsible, ethical, and polite manner. KCS reserves the right to monitor all technology resource activity.

● Students are responsible for the content posted through their login and account activity. Sharing or using usernames and passwords with others or using other’s usernames and passwords is strictly prohibited.

● Follow KCS grade-level expectations for digital citizenship.

● Students are expected to check Canvas or other teacher communication formats daily. Teachers will provide scheduled office hours - minimum of two hours per week.

● Students must maintain a log of usernames and passwords for all virtual learning platforms.

● Students will be expected to adhere to all assessment policies for diagnostic, benchmark, and Standards Based Assessments. (Students may be required to sit for these assessments at a designated time at the base school).

● Students will attend virtual lessons with teachers and/or participate in asynchronous lessons daily.

● Student attendance will be recorded daily and entered into Aspen.

● Students are expected to be active participants in virtual activities as directed by the teacher.

● Submit assignments as directed by the teacher. Assignments may be assigned with flexibility to submit weekly. (Example: Saturday by midnight)

● If a student fails to complete an assignment and there is no communication within 5 school days, then the students shall earn a failing grade for the assignment.

● Advocate for personal needs and additional support when needed. Students are expected to meet the teacher policy regarding assignment submission, late work, and incomplete work. Students are expected to meet all deadlines.

● Students will be held accountable for meeting teacher virtual classroom policies.

● Students will attend mandatory in person assessment days at the base school.

● Report any technical issues through the Tech Help Desk (865-594-1830) as soon as an issue arises. The help desk is manned from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Monday - Friday.

● Students will maintain best practices for virtual learning sessions.

Parent expectations for secondary virtual learning

● A parent/guardian, along with the child who will participate in virtual learning, will be required to attend the base school’s Virtual Orientation.

● Parents are expected to set up a dedicated learning space in the home - free from distractions and interruption (pets, siblings, television, etc...). This may include a quiet space, no movement behind the student, and appropriate background.

● Parents are expected to set up and maintain a daily work schedule for the student in accordance with the synchronous and asynchronous class schedule.

●Parents are expected to check KCS platforms (Canvas and ASPEN) for assignments and grades.

● Parents are expected to provide schools and teachers with the most current contact information (phone numbers, emergency contact, and address).

● Parents are expected to maintain open lines of communication (phone and email) with teachers and communicate any concerns or questions to the teacher. Teachers are expected to return communication within 1 business day.

● Parents are expected to attend two virtual parent-teacher conferences per semester.

● Parents are expected to ensure that the student is communicating appropriately with teachers and classmates (email, chat feature, etc…).

● Parents are expected to adhere to the Civility Code KCS Policy B-230.

● Parents are expected to ensure that the student follows the KCS dress code. (J-260)

● Parents are expected to ensure that the student follows the established classroom rules and expectations for virtual learning.

● Parents are expected to ensure that the student follows the KCS grade-level expectations for digital citizenship.

● Parents are expected to support academic integrity by allowing students to work independently and by monitoring resources used.

● Parents are expected to monitor student work and ensure that assignments are submitted according to directions by the teacher. This includes due dates and format.

● Parents are expected to ensure that all KCS policies and procedures are followed. Students must understand they must be properly dressed and cannot issue inappropriate or threatening language.

● Parents are expected to follow federal and state laws regarding student privacy and FERPA. This includes not recording lessons or sessions and not posting photos and videos on social media.

● Parents are expected to read, review, and follow the KCS Responsible Use Policy

Student expectations for elementary virtual learning

● Students, along with a parent/guardian, will be required to attend the base school’s Virtual Orientation.

● Students must adhere to the KCS Policy J-260 Dress Code.

● Students are expected to follow KCS Policy J-191 Misbehaviors and Disciplinary Options to provide a safe and respectful environment for teachers and students.

● Students are expected to follow the KCS Policy I-220-3 when utilizing technology. Proper behavior, as it relates to the use of computers, is no different than proper behavior in other aspects of school activities. All users are expected to use the computers and computer networks in a responsible, ethical, and polite manner. KCS reserves the right to monitor all technology resource activity.

● Online students will continue to follow and maintain all expectations contained in the KCS Responsible Use Policy (Knox County Schools Procedure I-220-3). Students are responsible for the content posted through their login and account activity. Sharing or using usernames and passwords with others or using other’s usernames and passwords is strictly prohibited.

● Follow KCS grade-level expectations for digital citizenship.

● Students are expected to check Canvas or other teacher communication formats daily. Teachers will provide scheduled office hours - minimum of two hours per week.

● Students will be expected to adhere to all assessment policies for diagnostic, benchmark, and Standards Based Assessments. (Students may be required to come to their base school for these assessments at a designated time).

● Students will attend virtual lessons with teachers and/or participate in asynchronous lessons daily.

● Students are to be an active participant in virtual discussions as instructed by the teacher.

● Students are to submit assignments as designated by the teacher. Assignments may be assigned with flexibility to submit weekly. (Example: Saturday by midnight)

● If a student fails to complete an assignment and there is no communication within 5 school days, then the students shall earn a failing grade for the assignment.

● Students must attend mandatory in person assessment days at your school.

● Students must maintain the pace of the course.

● It is expected that students keep online interactions positive and constructive.

● Report any technical issues through the Tech Help Desk as soon as an issue arises.

● Students will maintain best practices for virtual learning sessions.

Parent expectations for elementary virtual learning

● A parent/guardian, along with the child who will participate in virtual learning, will be required to attend the base school’s Virtual Orientation.

● Parents are expected to set up and maintain a daily work schedule for the student, including participation in virtual class meetings

● Parents are expected to set up a dedicated learning space in the home - free from distractions and interruptions (pets, siblings, television, etc.)

● Parents are expected to check KCS platforms (Canvas and ASPEN) for assignments and grades.

● Parents are expected to ensure that the student follows the KCS dress code. (J-260)

● Parents are expected to adhere to the Civility Code KCS Policy B-230.

● Ensure that the student follows the established classroom rules and expectations for virtual learning.

● Ensure that the student follows the KCS grade-level expectations for digital citizenship.

● Maintain open lines of communication (phone and email) with teachers. Attend two virtual parent-teacher conferences per semester.

● Ensure that the student is communicating appropriately with teachers and classmates (email, chat feature, etc.)

● Communicate with the teachers who are supporting the student at home and a point of contact during the day.

● Parents are expected to support academic integrity by allowing students to work independently and by monitoring resources used.

● Parents are expected to ensure students are submitting assignments as directed by the teacher.

● Parents are expected to communicate any issues or questions promptly to the teacher.

● Parents are expected to ensure the student attends mandatory testing/conference/check-in sessions at the school.

● Parents are expected to make arrangements to pick up needed devices, supplies and resources from the base school. Maintain these devices, supplies and resources and return to the base school at designated time.

● Parents are expected to follow federal and state laws regarding student privacy and FERPA. This includes not recording lessons or sessions and not posting photos and videos on social media.

● Parents are expected to read, review, and follow the KCS Responsible Use Policy (Knox County Schools Procedure I-220-3)

