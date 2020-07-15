Advertisement

Knoxville Girl Scouts to hold drive-thru cookie booth

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will hold a drive-thru cookie booth in Knoxville on August 1.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will hold a drive-thru cookie booth in Knoxville on August 1.

The event will be held at the Knoxville Girl Scout Service Center at, 1567 Downtown West Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The traditional sale of Girl Scout cookies was disrupted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Troops sold nearly 27,000 boxes of cookies through the national and local Digital Cookie store and 7,630 boxes during the June 6 day of drive-through cookie booths. However, GSCSA still has around 55,000 boxes on hand.

“This is a big change in plans for us and an opportunity for the community to purchase cookies at a convenient drive-up booth,” Chief Executive Officer, Lynne Fugate said.

Many community members and businesses have purchased cookies to donate to first responders and healthcare workers.

“It’s a guilt-free purchase. You’re helping a Girl Scout and you’re helping the people who’ve been helping us this whole pandemic,” Fugate said.

Girl Scouts said, in the interest of girl safety the “booth” will only be worked by adult volunteers. The sale will be outdoors, physical distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be worn by those working the booth.

