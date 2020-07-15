Knoxville hospitals address capacity and supplies concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s four local hospital systems announced they are working collaboratively and individually to assure they are prepared to meet the region’s healthcare needs as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

“Our proactive efforts as a healthcare community are ongoing in the management of capacity and supplies, and we are continuing to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, as well as our organizations’ safety protocols related to COVID-19, including the use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE),” hospital officials said in a release. “In addition, we are continuing to work together to have the most up-to-date surge plan to care for all patients who need us, not just those with COVID-19.”

According to healthcare officials, the number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators frequently fluctuates depending on several factors including patient census. Officials said the data only represents a moment in time and is outdated almost as soon as it is released.

To see the most recent data click here. The Knox County Health Department’s Data and Benchmarks page is updated weekly with current regional hospital statistics.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.